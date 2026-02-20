Jae Siercks

McKinney brings on Weber Shandwick SVP, client experience Jae Siercks to lead its newly launched consumer PR practice, which is aimed at offering clients a more holistic view of paid, earned and owned channels. At Weber Shandwick, Siercks and her team leveraged the opportunity for integration for such clients as General Motors and ALDI. Before joining Weber in 2016, she was an account supervisor at Ogilvy PR. In her new position, Siercks will take a particular focus on extending and amplify McKinney’s momentum in the earned space. "Now that McKinney has an integrated consumer PR practice, with Jae at the helm, we can create holistic campaigns designed from day one to break through and earn unfair attention for our clients," said McKinney president Gretchen Walsh. "She really cares for people and for finding that balance of where to push and pull as a leader, and you can tell that the work is better for it."

Nina DeLorenzo

Rational 360 hires Nina DeLorenzo as managing director for corporate affairs. DeLorenzo was previously chief global impact office at pharmaceutical company Indivior. She has also senior leadership positions at Pfizer, AbbVie, Sanofi and Emergent, and roles at PhRMA, on political campaigns, in the US Senate, and at the White House. At Rational 360, DeLorenzo will lead the growth of the agency’s corporate communications services, supporting clients across various industries, including healthcare. Her remit will also include working to grow Rational’s healthcare-specific digital targeting tool, Pinpoint Health. Rational’s digital product, Pinpoint Health. “Our clients are navigating an increasingly complex political, regulatory, and reputational environment, and Nina brings the corporate leadership and experience to help them meet those challenges,” said Rational 360 founder and CEO Patrick Dorton.

Keith Hopkins

TV One Networks, which focuses on black culture and entertainment, appoints Keith Hopkins as VP of content distribution & marketing. Hopkins joins TV One from Roku, where he helped lead sports and news distribution strategy, securing major licensing agreements and spearheading the launch of SVOD, AVOD and FAST channels. Prior to Roku, he was SVP—distribution sales, marketing & business development at Nexstar Media Group. Earlier in his career, he held leadership positions at the Pac-12 Conference and NBCUniversal/Comcast, focusing on distribution strategy and partnership development. In his new role, Hopkins will lead the company’s distribution and partnership marketing strategy across all linear and digital platforms, domestically and internationally, maximizing reach and revenue opportunities for TV One and CLEO TV a lifestyle and entertainment network targeting Millennial and Gen X women of color. “His proven ability to drive growth across traditional and emerging platforms makes him an exceptional addition to our leadership team,” said TV One and CLEO TV president Michelle L. Rice.