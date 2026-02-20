Taylor LaJoie

The Alpine Group hires White House staffer Taylor LaJoie as VP. In the White House, LaJoie was special assistant to the President for Legislative Affairs, serving as the primary liaison to the Senate Committees on Appropriations, Budget, Finance, and Small Business He also represented the Administration in strategic negotiations during consideration of the FY2025 Budget Resolution and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. He previously served as a member of the Trump Vance 2025 transition team. LaJoie was also senior legislative assistant to JD Vance during his senate term and legislative director for both Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA). "Our clients need advisors who know how decisions get made at both ends of Pennsylvania Avenue and who know the policy levers to pull on the issues that matter,” said The Alpine Group CEO and managing principal Keenan Austin Reed. “Taylor has that mix of experience."

Kyle Zink

The Aleo Network Foundation, the nonprofit corporation that guides and supports the Aleo Network, a privacy-preserving blockchain, appoints Google and Square marketing vet Kyle Zink as CMO. Zink most recently held the CMO spot at Sentz Global, which provides a mobile application for global peer-to-peer payments. He was director of marketing at Square and marketing lead at Google. In his new role, Zink will oversee communications, product marketing and go-to-market, translating zero-knowledge blockchain innovations (which enable one party to prove to another that a statement is true without revealing information) into business value. “Kyle is one of the only marketing leaders out there with a proven track record taking a private L1 blockchain with its own wallet and stablecoin to market,” said Aleo Network chief operating officer Leena Im.

Bob Purcell

The Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy names Bob Purcell chief communications officer. Purcell joins PICI from Verily, an Alphabet company focused on transforming healthcare data through AI, where he was head of communications and events. His previous positions include executive director at Genentech and VP, communications at Roche. At PICI, Purcell will oversee internal and external communications, media relations, executive communications, and digital and social media strategy. He will lead corporate messaging and thought leadership initiatives, drive strategic storytelling to highlight the impact of PICI's scientific research and partnerships, and strengthen stakeholder engagements. "Bob brings a strong understanding of how to effectively communicate complex science and drive meaningful engagement with key stakeholders," said PICI chief executive officer Dr. Karen E. Knudsen.