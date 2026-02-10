MKTG Sports + Entertainment, part of dentsu, is named PR agency of record for Agassi Sports Entertainment, a racquet sports-focused entertainment and innovation company co-founded by Andre Agassi. Operating across the U.S. and Australia, the agency will lead ASE's year-round communications strategy, including brand positioning, product launch support, earned media and executive visibility. Its efforts will be headed up by MLTG general manager PR Stephanie Rudnick. The appointment comes as ASE advances development of its Agassi Intelligence platform, which is designed to support player development, community engagement and personalized experiences across racquet sports. “MKTG brings strategic communications expertise and global reach that align with our ambitions,” said Agassi Sports Entertainment CEO Ronald Boreta. “This partnership is about building long-term credibility and sustained visibility as we scale."

Hayden IR, a capital markets communications consulting firm, is engaged by Jones Soda Co. to provide investor communications, outreach efforts and other investor relations duties. Hayden IR’s services will include connecting Jones Soda with institutions, independent portfolio managers, buy-side and sell-side analysts, family offices, retail brokerage firms and accredited individual investors. “We believe now is the ideal time to engage Hayden IR. Their expertise will be vital as we articulate our 'narrow and deep' go-to-market strategy and our roadmap toward positive EBITDA to the financial community,” said Jones Soda CEO Scott Harvey.

JC Communications is engaged as agency of record for three Greek resorts: Grand Resort Lagonissi, Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas and Elounda Bay Palace. The agency will be providing PR and influencer marketing for all three clients. The Grand Resort Lagonissi, a five-star property located in Athens on a 72-acre private peninsula in the Aegean Sea, features accommodations options including private villas with private pool and butler service. Elounda Beach Hotel & Villas, a 40-acre sanctuary on the island of Crete, is one of the few hotels on the Mediterranean with direct access to the sea. Elounda Bay Palace, also on Crete, is set on 20 acres along the Mediterranean coast, incorporating the island’s essence into every aspect of the resort.