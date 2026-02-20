Stella Porter

Stella Porter, who was deputy press secretary to former Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, has joined Mercury Public Affairs as a VP in its Saddlebrook outpost.

She handled financial, energy, environmental, transportation and veterans affairs issues for Murphy.

Prior to joining the governor’s office, Porter was areporter and anchor at WNYT News Channel 13 in Albany, and weekend anchor at WSAW TV NewsChannel 7 in Wausau, WI.

Citing her state and newsroom experience, Mercury partner Mo Butler said Porter “understands how decisions are made and how stories are told.”

Mercury alum Megan Coyne, who did a stint as Joe Biden’s director of platforms in the White House office of digital strategy, joined the communications staff of Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill last month.

Omnicom owns Mercury.