In a media environment defined by fragmentation, misinformation, and rapid political change, communicators are called upon to do more than raise awareness; they must also preserve trust. On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, spoke with Melanie Roussell Newman, Chief External Affairs Officer at Planned Parenthood Federation of America and the Planned Parenthood Action Fund about how communications plays a central role in protecting the Planned Parenthood brand while ensuring patients, supporters, and policymakers stay informed and engaged. For Melanie, the work begins with visibility. “We want more people to know about the work that Planned Parenthood is doing, to know about the services that Planned Parenthood health centers provide,” she says. That means a mix of direct media outreach and meeting audiences where they are. “We do a lot of direct media contact, pitching stories about the great work of Planned Parenthood,” she explains, but in today’s crowded media landscape, that’s not enough. “It’s important that we meet our audiences where they are, through our online and social media platforms.”

Melanie describes brand protection as inseparable from brand building. “The foundation to protecting the brand is maintaining that brand awareness and that brand strength,” she says. By combining proactive storytelling about services, advocacy, and education with rapid response and media preparedness, the strategy both engages audiences and protects the brand. A key element of preparedness is maintaining strong relationships with journalists before a crisis hits. “The team is always pitching stories, always talking to reporters,” Melanie notes, ensuring they understand the organization’s work and its impact. That steady communication, combined with direct engagement with audiences, helps “inoculate against brand damage when crisis strikes.” Audience segmentation also plays a major role. Melanie draws a clear distinction between patients and supporters, each with different needs. “Our patients are looking for whether our health centers are open, whether they have access to care,” she says. “One of the key components of our communication strategy around that was ensuring that patients knew that we're still open, we're still here. You can still access care at Planned Parenthood.”

Supporters are continuing to look for ways to help. “For our supporters, we want them to know that the care continues as well and here's what you can do to support Planned Parenthood,” Melanie explains. That includes clear calls to action, “whether it is volunteering, making donations, or sharing information on social media.” The evolving ways people discover information are also reshaping strategy. Melanie acknowledges that generative AI search, platform suppression, and declining organic reach have changed the equation. “Organic social media content isn't doing the same engagement numbers that it has been doing,” she says. As a result, leveraging paid media content to maintain visibility is important.

Policymakers represent another crucial audience. Melanie oversees both communications and direct outreach to elected officials, blending messaging with advocacy. “We are showing up in congressional offices, we have our supporters writing letters, making phone calls,” she says. Just as important, she adds, is accountability. “Ensuring that people know who's responsible for the changes happening to Planned Parenthood” helps maintain and strengthen support, especially after “over 20 health centers closed since the defund happened.” Operating in such a politically charged environment has reinforced one lesson above all: trust is everything. “Core to our brand awareness, our brand strength is that people trust the information that Planned Parenthood provides,” Melanie says. “In fact, we have found that they often seek out the truth from Planned Parenthood.” That trust, she emphasizes, is built by living the organization’s values. “Living our values, being who we say we are, remembering who we say we are,” she says. Melanie emphasizes Planned Parenthood’s commitment to care for everyone, no matter who they are, where they live, or how much money they make. When those values are reflected consistently in messaging, it becomes easier for audiences to tell fact from fiction.

In a moment when trust is fragile and stakes are high, Melanie’s approach highlights the expanding role of communications. By centering clarity, values, and trust, she shows how communicators can help navigate controversy while staying true to who they are and what the organization stands for.

