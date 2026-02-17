Richard Torrenzano

A January article in O’Dwyer’s proposes that in 2026, the strongest financial brands will not simply tell compelling stories—they will “signal readiness.”

The argument reflects something real. Financial markets, trading systems and information that drives them move at ludicrous velocity. Information cycles compress. Investor sentiment can pivot in minutes.

Liquidity conditions can tighten without warning. Rumor and fact travel on the same channels and reach decision-makers simultaneously. Reaction time shrinks across institutions.

In this digital world, marketing cannot be ornamental. It must be informed, disciplined and aligned with the broader organization. So far, so sensible.

The article goes further.

First, storytelling must become structural. Second, data literacy must elevate creative judgment into evidence of preparedness … and third, cultural relevance must sustain credibility in volatile conditions.

Together, these pillars are said to demonstrate that an institution is ready. It is an elegant thesis. It is also where critical distinction matters.

The thesis is sophisticated in marketing terms but thin on operational realities that ultimately determine whether a financial institution is trusted when conditions turn.

Financial-market readiness is not inferred from messaging … it is revealed by behavior.

It is measured and seen by what institution delivers — compliance with regulations, manages risk prudently, funds itself consistently, executes transactions reliably, supports clients with liquidity, credit, market access and timely execution, generates sustainable earnings and attracts and retains top employees across stable periods and moments of stress.

When volatility rises, capital either moves toward you or away from you. Counterparties reassess exposure. Rating agencies revisit assumptions. Clients watch whether transactions settle and obligations are met without friction.

These judgments occur quickly and with primary reference to operational performance rather than brand tone.

Markets listen… but they judge by outcomes.

Eloquence may attract attention; evidence sustains confidence. Communication cannot substitute for performance.

Storytelling can reflect competence; it cannot constitute it. In finance, confidence is measured in liquidity preserved, losses absorbed and commitments honored when conditions deteriorate. Communication can explain those facts; it cannot create them.

Data literacy, the second pillar, deserves the same calibration. Data sharpens timing. It surfaces emerging risks. It improves internal coordination. Marketing teams that interpret data rigorously are unquestionably stronger.

But a dashboard is not a balance sheet. Insight improves responsiveness; it does not ensure resilience. Data supports readiness. It does not certify it.

The third pillar – relevance – introduces a subtler leap.

Brands aligned with audience concerns are more likely to sustain engagement. That alignment can build familiarity and trust over time. Yet engagement and trust are not identical. Attention is measurable in clicks and impressions. Conviction is measured in allocations. And conviction forms far more slowly.

Investors and clients develop it through consistency under pressure, disciplined capital allocation, transparent communication after action and steadiness across cycles. Engagement may open conversation. Performance closes it.

Underlying the readiness thesis is a legitimate concern: traditional signals of stability may be insufficient in a fragmented, real-time marketplace. But accelerated scrutiny does not weaken the importance of performance. It intensifies it. Claims are verified instantly.

In that environment, operational discipline becomes more visible, not less.

There is also an organizational boundary worth preserving. Marketing primarily supports product growth and client acquisition, while corporate communications positions the institution across all stakeholders – investors, clients, employees, regulators, media and many others.

When marketing is asked to “signal readiness,” it risks assuming responsibility for something that ultimately originates elsewhere.

Preparedness begins in treasury, risk management, governance and strategy — alongside operations, technology and compliance. Communication reflects that preparedness outward. It does not generate it.

None of this argues for retreat. Integration with data, tighter strategic alignment and sharper audience awareness represent real progress. Modern marketing functions should be analytical and deeply embedded within leadership teams. Responsiveness is essential.

But sequence matters.

Preparedness precedes credibility. Communication reinforces it. The strongest financial brands will be sophisticated communicators whose messaging reflects underlying discipline. Yet their durability will still be judged the way it has always been judged: by how they behave when volatility intensifies.

Institutions that maintain funding access, clear transactions reliably, allocate capital prudently and communicate with measured consistency do not need to signal readiness. Their stability with clients and performance across financial markets… speaks for itself.

Signaling may influence perception. Performance establishes fact. And in financial markets, facts carry more weight than framing. Perception may move prices briefly; sustained performance determines enduring value.

“In the short run, the market is a voting machine… but in the long run it is a weighing machine.” —Benjamin Graham, The Intelligent Investor, 1949.

***

Richard Torrenzano is chief executive of The Torrenzano Group. For nearly a decade, he was a member of the New York Stock Exchange management (policy) and executive (operations) committees. His new book, Command the Conversation: Next Level Communications Techniques will be launched in late January. He is a sought-after expert and leading commentator on artificial intelligence, cyber and digital attacks; financial markets; brands, crisis, media and reputation.