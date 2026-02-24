Tony Johnson

Pentagon veteran Tony Johnson, who has more than 30 years of defense and intelligence community experience, has joined Purposeful Advisors in Washington.

As senior advisor, he will focus on dual-use technology risk, CFIUS compliance, export controls and national security matters for clients operating at the intersection of commercial innovation and defense policy.

Johnson served as Special Assistant to the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Special Advisor to the Under Secretary of Defense for Intelligence & Security, where he advised on intelligence enterprise governance, sensitive operations and allied partnerships across NATO and Five Eyes nations.

Frank DeMaria, co-founder of Purposeful, noted that companies working in AI, quantum computing, biotechnology, advanced materials and autonomous systems face a level of geopolitical and regulatory complexity that most communicators simply aren’t equipped to handle.

"Tony spent years advising the Pentagon on strategic threats, running red-team exercises that challenged assumptions and exposed vulnerabilities, and building international defense partnerships, which is the perspective that our clients need,” he added.

Most recently, Johnson was CEO of the Truman Center for National Policy. He led an organizational transformation establishing research priorities spanning democratic resilience, alliance building, economic statecraft and technology security.

He also did a six-year stint at Accenture, where he worked on programs for the DOD, NASA, Dept of Homeland Security and the IRS.