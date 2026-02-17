V2 Communications launches its AI Visibility solution and Earned Media at Scale, two service offerings designed to help companies increase visibility and credibility in generative search. The AI Visibility solution enables brands to understand, influence and measure how they appear across AI answer engines. Through a structured audit and analysis, the firm benchmarks competitors, analyzes the publications and content types most frequently cited in AI responses, and identifies narrative gaps, inaccuracies or missed positioning opportunities. Earned Media at Scale distributes newsroom-ready stories across a vetted network of local, regional and national publishers. “AI platforms are reshaping how companies are introduced, described and compared,” said V2 vice president of integrated marketing Savannah House-Lundberg. “If those AI-generated summaries aren’t grounded in credible signals, brands risk being overlooked or misrepresented.”

The Public Relations Global Network brings on Greenough Communications as its Boston member agency. Greenough supports fast-growth startups and global enterprises across technology, healthcare, life sciences, and the climate transition. “Their experience with both new technology and established brands will not only help our network offer even more to clients who want to stand out in today’s fast-changing media world but increases our reach in the U.S. market as well,” said Frédéric François, president of PRGN and managing partner of two cents in Belgium and the Netherlands. Greenough CEO Nikki Festa O’Brien said that the agency is “excited to help spotlight a network that not only expands global reach for our clients navigating an increasingly complex media and regulation landscape, but also shares our passion for disrupting markets, paving new ways of working, and fostering meaningful peer-to-peer learning and development.”

DBC is relaunching The DBC Industry Calendar as a free site. Originally launched in 2022 to help the industry more easily discover relevant events and awards, the platform is removing its paywall to make it easier to navigate the cluttered event landscape driven by the growth of webinars and online events. Users can now access the site with free registration to view all events and awards in the advertising, marketing and insights industry by month, or search events and awards by subject matter. They can also identify the best dates for programming a conference or webinar to avoid conflicting with a competing event and then submit that event for listing on the Calendar. “We are opening the site to all in the industry so that it can better fulfill its mission and ensure that each of these events and awards can fully engage with the audiences they want,” said DBC president Bill Daddi.