Thomas Biegi

BASF, one of the world's largest chemical companies, is bringing on Thomas Biegi as SVP, corporate communications & government relations, effective April 1. Biegi is currently head of communications and government affairs for GSK in Germany. He has also served as SVP, head of corporate affairs, and a member of the executive committee at biotech company MorphoSys, where he led communications during the company’s transformation and acquisition by Novartis. He succeeds Nina Schwab-Hautzinger and, in his new role, will report to BASF’s Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors Markus Kamieth.

Chris Humphreys

Trozzolo Communications Group names Chris Humphreys as chief strategy officer. Humphreys has served as SVP, strategic planning at Intouch Solutions and VP, director of strategic planning at greyhealth group (now Wunderman Thompson Health). Most recently, he founded full-service agency The Futures Group, and was CMO at health-tech startup MyDigiRecords. At Trozzolo, he will oversee the evolution of strategic thinking across the agency, working to ensure that client campaigns are rooted in strong positioning and behavioral insights. “Chris is a rare talent who can translate complex data into clear, motivating brand narratives,” said Trozzolo CEO Angelo Trozzolo. “His ability to bring strategic discipline to every stage of the process will be a significant advantage for our clients and our team.”

Marissa Brooks

Zillow promotes Marissa Brooks to SVP, corporate affairs. Brooks has been with the company since 2017, most recently serving as VP, communications. She previously owned ML Communications and before that was director of communications and events at Realty Executives International. At Zillow, Brooks leads Zillow’s communications, industry events and government relations efforts. In her expanded role, she will work to strengthen Zillow’s reputation and advance thought leadership across housing, technology and policy. “Marissa’s leadership in Communications and Government Relations ensures we engage responsibly and credibly on the issues that shape housing,” said Zillow CEO Jeremy Wacksman.