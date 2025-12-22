Cindy Rose

WPP CEO Cindy Rose today unveiled “Elevate 28,” a strategic plan designed to simplify the troubled company, which reported a 5.4 percent drop in 2025 revenues to $13.6B.

She blamed the “recent underperformance on excessive organizational complexity, lack of an integrated operating model and inconsistent strategic execution.”

Elevate 28 will restructure the company into four core operating units: WPP Media, WPP Creative, WPP Production and WPP Enterprise Solutions across the North America, Latin America, EMEA and APAC regions.

The game plan calls for stabilizing the business in 2026, building momentum and returning to organic growth 2027 and delivering high-quality growth in 2028.

Rose plans to squeeze $675M in annualized cost savings from operations and conduct a portfolio rationalization to get WPP back on track. She promised to reinvest a big chunk of the cost-savings into high-growth areas.

As for 2026 guidance, Rose anticipates LFL revenue less pass-through costs to decline in the mid to high-single digits during the first half, with an improving trajectory during the second half of the year.