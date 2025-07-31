As audiences move through an increasingly digital world, emotion plays a greater role in decision-making. In a recent episode of the “PR’s Top Pros Talk…” podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, sat down with Greg Swan, Senior Partner at FINN Partners, to explore “vibe-based culture” and why it is one of the most important factors shaping consumer behavior in 2026. At the start of the discussion, Doug and Greg discuss what a vibe truly is. “They’re almost an emotional current that shape how we engage with culture, how we make decisions, and what informs what feels good to shop, share, and scroll,” Greg explains. Consumers are no longer just comparing features, benefits, or price points; they are responding to emotional resonance in the moment. For communicators, that shift carries profound implications for how narratives are crafted and how impact is measured.

Greg notes that emotion-based decision making is no longer confined to specific topics. “We’re really seeing more consumers making decisions, whether that is in romance, where to live, what to buy, what to do, or who to vote for, based on the feeling of the moment.” For PR professionals, this signals a departure from static audience segmentation. People show up differently depending on the platform, context, and emotional mindset. “They might show up in one way on Facebook and another way on LinkedIn,” Greg says. “Just as you might show up differently in a meeting with your grandma or with your best friend.” Audience targeting should include how they might feel when they encounter a brand’s message. Emotional responses can be amplified by technology. We have more access to technology than ever before. Work, entertainment, and news now coexist within a single, continuous feed.

Doug also highlights the rapid evolution of AI. “In June of last year when Google turned on AI results for all Google results, that changed our industry.” Whether users actively seek out AI platforms or not, artificial intelligence is now embedded into everyday search experiences. This integration has elevated earned media to a discoverability engine. As AI analyzes and curates information, the stories brands share become key signals that shape what consumers see. Doug notes that broadcasters are adapting, with 60% optimizing online content to be found through AI search. Social media dynamics are shifting just as rapidly. Greg shares a powerful data point: “Meta showed that only about 17% of Facebook activity is people sharing content with their friends. On social, you’re just vibe scrolling.” The shift from sharing to passive consumption reframes how brands can appear in feeds. Users are no longer mainly connecting with friends or their networks; instead, they are engaging with content tailored to their interests and preferences. When Doug asks whether technology can truly create emotional connection, Greg reminds communicators that attention must be earned. “You have to give people a reason to pay attention to you and share what you’re talking about.”

As the conversation shifts to strategy, Greg highlights key insights for communicators. First, treat your existing community like a fandom. “Are we arming them with the right information, at the right time in their vibe, in a way that they will advocate for you?” He also shares the importance of experimentation. Greg recommends a great starting point: search for your company using large language models while logged out or in an incognito browser, and observe what results appear.

Ultimately, Greg emphasizes that communicators must stay attuned to the vibes of their audience. “If the vibe of your audience right now is negative or it’s down, it’s maybe not the best time to come out with a positive message. And also, maybe you could spark a message that they really need to hear.” Understanding your audience’s emotional state is a step toward delivering messages that truly resonate.

Lynsey Stanicki is the Marketing Manager, Digital Video Content Producer at D S Simon Media.