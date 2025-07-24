Plus Communications handles Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz, who is battling his three children for control of two family foundations that own Cyfrowy Polsat satellite TV/telecommunications platform.

A Liechtenstein court in December rejected Zolorz’s bid to hold on to his media empire.

Plus Communications is to help devise and implement an integrated strategy that advances Solorz’s objectives across legal, policy and public arenas, according to its contract that was amended on Feb. 4.

The Omnicom unit will coordinate with legal teams and other advisors, including those retained by Solorz, ensuring that activities across jurisdictions are aligned and mutually reinforcing, and adapting tactics as the dispute progress.

It pitches its team as having deep experience in complex, cross-border matters where reputational, policy and litigationconsiderations intersect.

The firm receives a $150K monthly retainer for a minimum six-month term.

Partner Terry Nelson, who was national political director for president George W. Bush, spearheads the effort