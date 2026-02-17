FGS Global represents Brink’s as it agrees to acquire NCR Atleos, which relies on Collected Strategies, in a $6.6B cash & stock deal to create a leading fintech infrastructure company.

The transaction joins Brink’s cash management and route-based capabilities with NCR Atleos’ end-to-end ATM management services expertise and owned & operated financial network

Brink’s CEO Mark Eubanks said the companies are aligned in managing “the interface between physical to digital payments to enable ease of cash acceptance and use.”

Combining with Brink’s will enable NCR Atleos to “enhance offerings to financial institutions and retailers and create more opportunities for employees,” said CEO Tim Oliver.

NCR Atleos has 78K O&O ATMs and a global installed base of 600K units. Brink’s has operations in 51 countries.

FGS Global has Bryan Locke, Mike DeGraff, Zak Tramonti and Mike Flaherty handling Brink's.

Collected Strategies' Jim Golden, Jude Gorman and Tali Epstein represent NCR Atleos.