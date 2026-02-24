(L-R) Federico Isuani, Jesús Moradillo

LLYC names Federico Isuani AI strategy general director in the Americas, with Jesús Moradillo taking on the same role in Europe. Isuani launched BESO (which was subsequently integrated into LLYC) and Moradillo was founding partner and CEO at Apache, also now part of LLYC. Both have led digital transformation, growth, performance and the creation of new value propositions for large organizations. From their respective regions, Moradillo and Isuani will drive the evolution of market-ready services incorporating AI, supporting their adoption in different markets, in coordination with the areas of strategy, creativity, technology, data, and corporate affairs. "These roles are born with a clearly strategic and business focus. They will be centered on turning advanced AI capabilities into concrete solutions, designed to generate real impact in areas such as marketing, reputation, visibility, efficiency, and decision-making," said LLYC parther and global CEO or marketing solutions Adolfo Corujo.

Corry Jacobs

DGA Group brings on Corry Jacobs as a partner. Jacobs comes to DGA from GSK, where she headed up the company’s Corporate Affairs for Business Strategy unit, where she led the corporate communications, government affairs, and policy teams focused on intellectual property and trade, as well as global health and multilateral organizations. She was head of vaccines global government affairs, policy and strategy at GSK, and has also held senior positions at the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America. Based in London, Jacobs will contribute to DGA’s work encompassing healthcare, commercial strategy and public policy. “Corry’s deep understanding of the global health and trade landscape and her experience advising senior decision-makers across institutions and markets will further enhance DGA’s ability to help clients navigate complex policy environments,” said DGA Group partner Julie Cooper.

Bridget McAuliffe

MAD Global Strategy Group brings on Bridget McAuliffe as SVP in its Ohio office. Most recently, McAuliffe advised clients on state public policy, regulatory matters and government relations strategy in the Columbus, OH office of legal firm Barnes & Thornburg. She brings extensive experience in lobbying and strategic advocacy at the state and federal levels, with particular expertise in healthcare policy and cross-industry government relations. “Bridget is a proven leader who understands how to move policy, and we’re thrilled to welcome her to the MAD Global team,” said Mike DuHaime, Founder and CEO of MAD Global Strategy.