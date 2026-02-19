Stephanie Craig

KITH, which provides corporate reputation and crisis preparation services, is now owned by CEO Stephanie Craig, who has been with the firm since 2021. Before joining KITH, Craig was president and founder of Apeiron Strategy Group and she has also led communications for The Hill and National Journal. After playing a key role in moving the firm into the crisis preparation space, she is assuming the leadership position from agency founder Bill Coletti. Craig has also overseen the launch of KITH’s CrisisResilient 365—a proprietary diagnostic platform designed to quantify crisis readiness.

The Marketing Cloud, a part of Stagwell, introduces several expansions to Agent Cloud, the platform it launched in October 2025 to simplify access to its AI tools and marketing assistants. The expansions build on Agent Cloud’s relationships with such AI partners as OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Anthropic’s Claude, Google’s Gemini and creative models NanoBanana and Veo, as well as xAI’s Grok. They leverage Agent Cloud's specialized capabilities through strategic partnerships with leading AI companies Glystn, Limbik, Parallel and Walt AI, alongside major platform enhancements that improve user experience and administrative control. "These advancements represent our commitment to continuous innovation based on real user needs," said The Marketing Cloud CEO Elspeth Rollert. The Agent Cloud enhancements are available immediately to existing users, with new specialized agents accessible through the platform's unified interface.

Notified launches its AI Press Release Optimizer, which is intended to help communications teams improve large language model visibility and strengthen clarity for journalists via AI-powered recommendations. The feature, which will be included as part of GlobeNewswire press release distribution subscriptions starting in March, delivers recommendations aimed at increasing citation potential and accelerating approvals through clear, transparent guidance. All the AI Press Release Optimizer’s recommendations are optional and authors remain fully in control of their content. “With the AI Press Release Optimizer, we’re giving communicators a smarter way to maximize the reach of news announcements, preserve brand voice and increase the likelihood stories are accurately cited and amplified by answer engines,” said Notified president and CEO Erik Carlson.