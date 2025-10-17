Trump Media & Technology Group is discussing a spin-off of the Truth Social platform following the expected closing of its $6B merger deal with TAE Technologies. That transaction will create one of the world’s largest publicly traded nuclear fusion companies. According to The New York Times, a Trump Media statement said a Truth Social spinoff would “create shareholder value through the creation of pure play companies, each with distinct strategies.” While TMTG named Texas Ventures Acquisition III, a Cayman Islands-based SPAC, as the company with which Truth Social would potentially merge, it stressed there is no guarantee that a spin-off will take place. Donald Trump, who owns 52 percent of TMTG, has 11.8M followers on Truth Social. TMTG’s shares are trading at $10.62. Their 52-week range is $9.89, $27.78.

Condé Nast sells off Them, the digital LGBTQ-focused platform it launched in 2017, to Equalpride, publisher of Out, The Advocate, Out Traveler, Health PLUS Wellness and Pride.com. Them says it has a strong readership among Gen Z and millennial audiences with 1.1 million Instagram followers. A spokesperson for Equalpride told The Hollywood Reporter that the acquisition of Them is designed to expand the company’s portfolio and strengthen its position “as the most comprehensive and influential platform for LGBTQ+ news, entertainment, culture and community connection.” The acquisition follows the layoffs of several senior staffers, including Advocate editor-in-chief Alex Cooper and Pride.com editor-in-chief Rachel Shatto. According to the Washington Blade, Equalpride has not indicated if Them staffers would fill any of its vacant positions.

Peter Attia

CBS News has parted ways with longevity influencer Peter Attia, one of the 19 contributors that editor-in-chief Bari Weiss brought on as part of her plan to present a wider variety of voices on the platform. Attia informed CBS that he would be leaving after a series of exchanges between him and Jeffrey Epstein were made public through the release of the Epstein Files by the Department of Justice. According to a New York Times report, Attia said that he had not known about Mr. Epstein’s trafficking and abuse of women or underage girls. However, in an exchange from 2017 that was quoted by the Times, Attia encouraged Epstein to follow his medical recommendations — if only to “keep up with the 23-year-old beauties.” A CBS spokesman said that Attia “stepped back to ensure his involvement didn’t become a distraction from the important work being done at CBS.”