Paul Oestreicher

Prescription-drug commercials have been a recognizable part of American TV for nearly 30 years. Their production values have kept up with the rest of the advertising world, and in the costliest broadcast spaces, they now look almost identical to ads for consumer tech, cars, and sports betting. As The New York Times reported, spending on direct-to-consumer drug advertising is rising again, driven by competition in high-profile therapeutic areas—a reminder that DTC advertising is not fading but growing in scope and influence.

I have been writing about DTC pharmaceutical ads for nearly 20 years, and the dissonance—cavorting cartoon characters or people climbing mountains while vital information is voiced over—has remained remarkably consistent. Patients and clinicians often start the clinical conversation inside a narrative that the advertising has already shaped.

DTC advertising is the biggest untapped resource for public health education in the country. The concern isn't about the presence of risk information; it's whether the overall experience helps people understand what those risks mean and how they should affect treatment choices.

An ad for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ antipsychotic Fanapt highlights this disconnect: a calm voice lists stroke risk, cardiac complications and sudden death while smiling, anime-style characters move through bright, cheerful scenes. The disclosure follows regulations but trivializes the seriousness of the condition and distracts from the importance of the adverse-event information.

Regulators have started to recognize the gap between mere compliance and actual understanding. The FDA’s letter to Novo Nordisk about a TV commercial for oral Wegovy criticized how the ad implied broader emotional and lifestyle benefits than the evidence supports. In another letter concerning a commercial for argenx’s Vyvgart Hytrulo, the agency noted that “attention-grabbing visuals, frequent scene changes and background music” might hinder understanding of the major risk statement. That language matters because it acknowledges that production techniques influence how risk is perceived. However, it stops short of addressing the core creative decision in most branded campaigns—whether the story enhances the safety message or competes with it.

Direct-to-consumer advertising grew rapidly after the FDA relaxed its broadcast guidance in 1997 and finalized the approach in 1999. Drug names became part of everyday conversation. Awareness increased, but public trust in the industry did not follow the same trajectory. The American Medical Association’s 2015 call for a ban on DTC advertising reflected ongoing concerns that brand narratives can influence the clinical encounter before a diagnosis is made. Physicians interviewed by The Times this week described spending valuable visit time recalibrating expectations created by advertising—explaining why a widely promoted therapy may not be suitable or why its risks and benefits are more complicated than the commercial suggests. That debate is unfolding at a time when trust in health institutions remains fragile.

The conversation still tends to frame DTC as a choice between maintaining the current model and eliminating it. But this overlooks a bigger issue. The pharmaceutical industry now controls some of the most influential health-communication platforms in the country—including television, streaming, social media, search and digital video. How this multi-channel infrastructure is used has huge implications for how patients understand their health.

That reach is most visible during the Super Bowl. In 2024, Pfizer chose not to promote a specific therapy but to “celebrate science” on its 175th anniversary. Instead, the message was muddled and abstract. Pfizer missed an opportunity—not because its creative execution was weak, but because the platform’s power far exceeded the depth of what it chose to say.

That same media moment has also shown what a different objective looks like. Novartis’ Super Bowl LX screening initiatives and Bayer’s heart-health risk campaign used the industry’s most expensive media real estate to encourage early detection and informed action. They are not simply creative templates for branded advertising; the regulatory environment is different. They demonstrate that when education takes priority, storytelling shifts—and viewers leave with knowledge rather than just an impression.

Branded advertising operates within stricter regulatory constraints, but it still makes choices about tone, pacing, and imagery. These choices determine whether safety information is incorporated into the story—or hidden beneath it. The issue is not about fair balance. It's whether the surrounding narrative trivializes the disease and distracts from the risks that should influence treatment decisions.

In many product campaigns, the narrative reassures, while the safety information warns. The viewer receives two emotional signals at the same time and must reconcile them. This split may work well for recall, but it weakens the credibility on which long-term brand success now depends.

Eliminating DTC would remove a source of awareness that has encouraged patients to seek care earlier and discuss stigmatized conditions with their physicians. The opportunity is to use it more effectively. A better approach would replace distraction with decision support—focusing on the moments when a patient and clinician weigh options, reassess progress and adjust the course if a therapy is not suitable. In this model, safety information is not an interruption; it becomes part of the narrative.

This isn't a call for longer risk language or more data on the screen. It's a call for creative alignment. When tone, imagery and narrative support the medical reality instead of competing with it, the advertising sets the stage for the clinical conversation rather than pre-empting it.

That shift has business implications. The industry has long argued that informed patients achieve better outcomes. In a crowded and scrutinized market, credibility remains one of the few durable advantages for brands. Creative work that distracts from risk might boost short-term recall, but creative approaches that aid decision-making build trust with patients, clinicians and regulators.

Direct-to-consumer advertising has become a permanent feature of American culture. Its future credibility will rely more on whether it bridges the gap between marketing and medicine than on disclosure adherence. In a medium where a 30-second story can reach tens of millions, aligning the message with medical truth is no longer optional; it is essential for understanding.

Paul Oestreicher, PhD, is a trusted advisor and mentor known for strategic communications, thought leadership development, crisis and reputation management and third-party relationship building. He is the author of "Camelot, Inc.: Leadership and Management Insights from King Arthur and the Round Table." You can follow him on Threads @pauloestreicher.