Cornerstone Government Affairs has signed a six-month agreement to represent Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the US.

It will provide government relations services to maintain continuous positive relations with the US congress, and strength congressional support for Taiwan.

The agreement, which went into effect Feb. 15, carries a $20K monthly retainer.

Cornerstone’s nine-member TECRO team includes Steve Marchese, a 30-year Capitol Hill vet; David Planning, former aide to President Trump; and Chris Hodgson, director of legislative affairs for VP Mike Pence.

The firm reports to Alan Yu, TECRO’s congressional liaison.