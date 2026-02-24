The Wisconsin State Fair, which will celebrate its 175th anniversary on opening day August 6, is looking for a firm to handle brand strategy, marketing and advertising.
WI State Fair Shops for Marcomms Help
Mon., Mar. 2, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
More stories from Kevin McCauley
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Secondary Categories: Advertising, Branding, Digital PR, Earned Media, Economic Development, Marketing Communications, PR Services
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
NorCal Power Agency Seeks Electrification Pitches
Tue., Mar. 3, 2026
|•
National Forest Foundation Shops for PR
Fri., Feb. 27, 2026
|•
OR's Lake Oswego Looks for StratComm Plan
Thu., Feb. 26, 2026
|•
Orange Co. Needs PR for Truck-Climbing Lane Project
Wed., Feb. 25, 2026
|•
DOD Unit Scouts for Integrated Comms Support
Tue., Feb. 24, 2026