Brunswick Group handles Zurich Insurance as it agrees to buy UK-based Beazley specialty insurer in a deal valued at $11B.

Zurich says the transaction combines two highly complementary businesses to establish the global leader in specialty insurance with $15B of gross written premiums, headquartered in the UK, that leverages Beazley’s Lloyd's of London presence.

The combined firm will create the leading specialty underwriter globally, with exceptional underwriting expertise and data capabilities, and leading access to distribution channels.

Zurich CEO Mario Greco told the Financial Times that Beazley will help his company expand in the construction, energy, cyber, shipping and aviation sectors.

He also stressed the importance of the immediate access to Lloyd’s among the major reasons for the acquisition.

Brunswick Group’s Nick Cosgrove, Susan Gilchrist and Freya Semken represent Zurich Insurance.