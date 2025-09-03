Ruder Finn, Inc. has signed on to support China’s Huawei Technologies Co. and its US research arm Futurewei’s communications in the US.

The independent firm’s efforts will include strategic counsel, media relations, analyst relations, data insights, content strategy and policy communications.

Its contract went into effect Feb. 17 and runs through the remainder of the firm.

The pact calls for a $60K retainer for the first month of work, and then a $50K monthly retainer for the rest of the term.

CEO Kathy Bloomgarden leads RF’s six-member Huawei/Futurewei team.

The US government has slapped sanctions on Huawei, banning its agencies and contractors from using the company's equipment.

The House Select Committee on China is probing the relationship between Futurewei and Huawei.

Chairman John Moolenaar (R-MI) and ranking member Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) sent a letter to Futurewei president Jason Chao on Sept. 14 demanding information about his company’s relationship with Huawei and its “role in advancing Chinese Communist Party technology objectives.”

Chao signed RF's contract.