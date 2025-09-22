Dave Nobs

Advertising agencies have traditionally differentiated themselves through breakthrough creative campaigns, media purchasing power, and integrated service offerings. In today’s highly competitive marketplace, they’re increasingly leveraging the power of public relations to build reputations, shape narratives, reinforce areas of expertise, and create content.

To stand out, agencies are pursuing third-party validation, including press coverage and endorsements from clients and the creator community. They’re conducting research and formulating thought leadership platforms and subject matter expertise as marketable products with explicit calls-to-action to demonstrate what they believe is their distinctive advantage.

"If your stories are all about your products and services, that’s not storytelling. It’s a brochure. Give yourself permission to make the story bigger," said Jay Baer, author and marketing expert.

In a sea of sameness with many agencies now positioning themselves as “full-funnel,” “data-driven,” and “AI-enabled,” differentiation becomes more challenging, regardless of whether they operate within a holding company or independently, all of which requires building trust with current and potential clients and other key constituencies.

"Marketing is no longer about the stuff you make, but about the stories you tell, " notes Seth Godin, author and marketing expert. "Earn trust, earn trust, earn trust. Then you can worry about the rest."

The Convergence of PR & Business Development

Increasingly, public relations and business development functions are converging within agencies to generate revenue in addition to increasing awareness. PR is not only integral to agency marketing efforts but is now often the lead function.

The evolving media landscape and the emergence of creator communities have reshaped the process of establishing credibility. Agency and client stories increasingly circulate through trade media, newsletters, podcasts, community leaders, and micro-influencers.

By leaning heavily into PR around their "bravery" mantra, Gut positions itself as the agency for clients who are tired of playing it safe. They use high-profile industry interviews and social media PR to highlight their "no-nonsense" Latin American roots and bold creative risks, according to the agency’s web site. Its founders are frequently featured in major industry outlets and at festivals like the Cannes Lions, promoting their "ad nerd" obsession and "no gut, no glory" ethos.

This growing focus on content creation and third-party credibility can maximize agency visibility. A well-crafted story can drive earned media opportunities, creative partnerships, editorial content, and executive visibility, which can be amplified by paid media.

Mischief @ No Fixed Address has mastered the art of "PR-able" creativity, according to ADWEEK. Every time they launch a campaign, the campaign itself is designed to generate news. By consistently winning "Agency of the Year" titles through aggressive PR campaigns centered on their disruptive methodology, they attract clients looking for immediate earned media.

Katie Newman, chief marketing officer of Mischief @ No Fixed Address, suggests building your brand, not your pipeline. “Be true to who you are. We’re not for everyone but we are for someone. Make earned media your edge by leveraging PR for growth – thought leadership, social, content, and SEO to generate inbound inquiries.”

Agency perspectives have evolved from the infrequent trend reports of the past to an ongoing, continuous stream of information designed to support new business and client retention efforts. Many agencies are now releasing quarterly research, timely industry insights and POV’s, and executive by-lined articles on key topics that target CMOs and procurement stakeholders.

Differentiation in a Cluttered Field

Mirren, a leading new business resource for advertising, marketing and PR agencies, recommends the following tactics to differentiate your agency:

Thought Leadership: Publish content that addresses specific, meaningful client business objectives and challenges.

Publish content that addresses specific, meaningful client business objectives and challenges. Targeted Outreach: Leverage guest blogging, podcast interviews, and quotes in industry-specific trade press, rather than general, broad-scope media.

Leverage guest blogging, podcast interviews, and quotes in industry-specific trade press, rather than general, broad-scope media. Define Your Niche: Use PR to highlight your agency’s unique, specialized expertise in a particular vertical or service, such as by showcasing client successes.

Use PR to highlight your agency’s unique, specialized expertise in a particular vertical or service, such as by showcasing client successes. Leverage PESO Model: Utilize the PESO model (Paid, Earned, Shared, Owned) for a balanced strategy that positions your agency as a leader.

Agencies are prioritizing storytelling, analyst relations, and industry recognition to provide clients with confidence when selecting their firm. Articulating distinct capabilities such as building an in-house commerce studio or launching a specialized unit to demonstrate their expertise is often more persuasive than a traditional capabilities presentation.

“Differentiation is not about finding unique aspects of your product or brand. It’s about relative differentiation... Saying it more. Saying it louder. Longer. Better," said Mark Ritson, marketing professor and industry consultant.

PR strategies are being used to position key executives as industry experts, aiming to assure clients that they thoroughly understand both business requirements and stakeholder priorities. Agency PR and business development strategies now commonly incorporate a range of strategic partnerships, such as platform certifications, creator collaborations, technology alliances, and academic affiliations. The resulting co-op research studies, unique events, and collaborative thought leadership all highlight how such partnerships benefit the client.

PR-driven initiatives are most successful when linked to quantifiable business outcomes. Leading agencies systematically monitor both reputational and financial indicators, ensuring communications activities effectively support and help drive business development objectives.

Key performance metrics such as share of voice, website traffic, search demand as well as new business tracking (average win rate, pipeline growth, length of sales cycle), and measuring the frequency and effectiveness of PR tactics being used in the sales process and their impact on deal acceleration, are all useful in measuring and evaluating overall success.

Agencies today are leveraging third-party validation, research, and thought leadership to distinguish themselves in a crowded, competitive market. The convergence of public relations and business development is critical as agencies formalize their offerings and determine their marketing strategies and tactics to attract new clients.

***

Dave Nobs is chief growth officer at CultureKey and an adjunct professor at the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University.