Rubenstein Public Relations is renamed agency of record for Pactum, a leader in procurement innovation and agentic AI. As agency of record, RPR will implement a focused, strategic communications program designed to align all external communications with Pactum’s updated brand messaging framework, appealing to a wider audience and positioning Pactum as the company procurement professionals associate first with AI-powered negotiation. Pactum’s AI-powered negotiation platform lets large organizations automate and optimize high-volume, complex supplier negotiations, delivering audited savings, improved supplier relationships, and stronger resilience across global supply chains. “Rubenstein Public Relations understands both the enterprise landscape and the scrutiny AI companies face. Together, we aim to advance a more transparent, data-driven conversation about what agentic AI can achieve in global procurement,” said Pactum CEO Kaspar Korjus.

SolComms, which works with startups and scale-ups across healthcare, consumer and technology, is representing Allison and Stephen Ellsworth, co-founders of poppi, a prebiotic soda brand that was acquired by PepsiCo last year. The agency is tasked with driving executive communications, which will encompass storytelling and personal brand building, media relations, thought leadership across major conferences and more. Following the PepsiCo acquisition, the Ellsworths are focused on advising consumer brands on marketing strategy, angel investing in companies across various sectors, and hitting the speaker circuit. “SolComms shares our grit and hustle when it comes to public relations and brand marketing, and we’re looking forward to partnering with them as we begin writing our next chapter,” said Allison and Stephen Ellsworth

Trevelino/Keller signs on to provide a comprehensive communications strategy for CartiNova, an advanced regenerative medicine platform that offers minimally invasive, in-office knee and spine procedures as an alternative to traditional orthopedic surgery. Trevelino/Keller will work with the company to boost its visibility in Atlanta and expand its national reach. CartiNova's model emphasizes individualized treatment plans tailored to each patient's anatomy, activity level and performance goals. "I chose Trevelino/Keller for their experience in medical technology and disruptive companies. Their strategic approach to launching CartiNova and supporting my company's ongoing full-service needs aligned well with my vision to make CartiNova a differentiated brand in orthopedics," said CartiNova founder Dr. Trevor Turner.