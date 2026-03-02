Marcus Gamo

MOIA America, a Volkswagen Group of America subsidiary that develops and tests autonomous, all-electric ride-pooling vehicles, names Marcus Gamo head of U.S. communications. Gamo was most recently SVP and automotive practice lead at BPCM. He was previously EVP, automotive lead + consumer brands at Allison+Partners (now Allison Worldwide). At MOIA America, which has lined up Uber as its first major partner, he will be building out the unit’s communications team over the next several months. The unit’s initial offerings include include Buzz vehicles, a self-driving system developed with its partner Mobileye, and a proprietary Mobility-as-a-Service platform. “His experience shaping and safeguarding brand reputation for automotive and autonomous mobility companies, paired with a strategic, human-centered approach to storytelling, ensures our growth is understood not only for innovation but for the real-world impact it delivers,” said MOIA American president Katrin Lohmann.

Francisco Petrirena

Continental Strategy brings on Francisco Petrirena as VP in its Miami office. Petrirena was previously chief of staff to former Miami city manager Art Noriega, overseeing policy development, strategic planning and interdepartmental coordination for a $3 billion-plus municipal budget. Before that, he was the City of Miami director of government relations. In his new role at Continental, Petrirena will lead government relations strategy, guiding clients through complex regulatory and policy environments. “Francisco brings a rare combination of public-sector leadership, strategic vision, and deep community relationships that will immediately strengthen the team at Continental Strategy,” Rep. Mike Redondo (R-FL) said in a statement.

(L-R) Lauren Weil, Max Hirsch, Brooke Losee

MSQ Sport + Entertainment brings on Lauren Weil as EVP, Max Hirsch as VP of sponsorship, and Brooke Losee as VP. Weil, who will lead the agency's influencer division, was most recently SVP at M&C Saatchi, where she supported such accounts as Jaguar Land Rover and William Grant & Sons. Before joining MSQ, Hirsch was senior manager at Genesco Sports Enterprises. In his new post, he leads sponsorship execution for the agency's portfolio of sports activation partners. He has driven partnerships including PepsiCo's relationship with LeBron James and Jägermeister's sponsorships with the Milwaukee Bucks and Indianapolis Colts. Losee was most recently a director at Allison Worldwide, where she led campaigns for the Campari portfolio, PepsiCo, Seventh Generation and Primark. “Lauren, Max and Brooke each bring unique expertise and proven leadership that rounds out an already incredibly talented senior leadership team,” said MSQ chief executive officer Steph Lund.