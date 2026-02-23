Prosek Partners handles New York’s Tilray Brands, craft beer & cannabis operation, as it acquires BrewDog, a leading independent beer producer in the UK, for $45M.

Irwin Simon Tilray CEO, called BrewDog “one of the most iconic, mission-driven craft beer brands in the UK.” It markets brands such as Punk IPA, Hazy Jane, Lost Lager and Wingman. The transaction also includes 11 brewpubs in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Simon promised to invest in BrewDog to return its operations to profitable growth. “Brewdog’s future is bright and we are committed to ensuring the brand continues to lead and inspire the global craft beer movement,” said Simon.

The acquisition boosts Tilray’s global craft beer and beverage platform to the $500M level.

Tilray is the parent of Montauk Brewing, Redhook Brewery, Blue Point Brewing, Breckenridge Distillery, SweetWater Brewery, Revolver Brewing and Shock Top.