PSC (Princeton Strategic Communications) acquires Nonprofit Partners, which specializes in marketing communications focused on amplifying the mission and accelerating the impact of nonprofit organizations, healthcare systems and community coalitions. Nonprofit Partners founder Colleen Kendrick will now serve as executive director, strategy & client development at PSC. Under the new structure, Nonprofit Partners clients will gain access to PSC’s expanded capabilities while maintaining their relationships with Nonprofit Partners leadership. PSC clients will benefit from additional depth in nonprofit, healthcare and higher education communications. “Through this new partnership, we are deepening our sector expertise and expanding the strategic communications resources available to our clients with Colleen’s leadership and perspective,” said PSC managing partner Ethan Andersen. PSC operates as part of a strategic alliance with PPAG, New Jersey’s largest lobbying firm, and WSW, a bipartisan federal relations firm based in Washington, D.C.

CG Life, a medical marketing agency that works with clients in the rare disease and precision medicine sectors, launches 24/364, a cultural brand platform intended to drive awareness, connection and action aimed at keeping rare disease at the forefront of the health and social conversation. The platform will build on the momentum of Rare Disease Day 2026, which was observed on February 28, and promotes equity in healthcare, diagnosis and treatment for thousands of rare, often chronic, and genetic conditions. In addition to highlighting areas of progress in research and medical care, 24/364 will leverage real stories from the community to build a stronger connection between rare disease and broader conversations in healthcare, research, policy, and culture. “Our goal in creating 24/364 is to drive new insights and awareness into how rare diseases affect people, families and communities and inspire change and support throughout the year,” said CG Life CEO David Ormesher.

Interluxe Group, which focuses on brand experiences and in-person activations; Quinn, a strategic communications agency; and media and digital agency North & Warren are uniting under the Interluxe Group banner. All three work with clients in the luxury sector. The combined company includes 130+ team members across North America and Europe. Interluxe and North & Warren were acquired by Colorado-based private equity firm Mountaingate Capital in February 2025 and Quinn was acquired by the strategic partnership of the other two firms in September. Interluxe Group founder and CEO Nick Van Sicklen will keep the same position in the newly combined entity, while North & Warren founder Matt Carroll serves as founder & chief commercial officer. They are joined by Quinn president Florence Quinn (who becomes president, strategic communications); Maneesh K. Goyal, who will be president, experiential and executive chairman; and North & Warren president, lifestyle media & partnerships (who will served as president, lifestyle media. “By uniting our capabilities under Interluxe Group, we're simplifying complexity for luxury brands while expanding what's possible across media, performance marketing, communications, and experiential," said Van Sicklen.