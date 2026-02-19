Decker/Royal signs on to provide strategic communications across earned media relations, influencer partnerships and proactive story development for The Meadows on Rock Creek, Château la Commaraine and Lamangata Luxury Surf Resort. The agency’s scope of work also includes positioning and narrative development, national and trade media outreach, curated media visits and press trips, and awards strategy to build third party credibility. For Château la Commaraine, Decker/Royal is also supporting pre-opening buzz and full hotel launch communications in advance of its 2026 debut. Set in a Montana river valleys, The Meadows on Rock Creek is a seasonal, all-inclusive luxury guest ranch. Château la Commaraine is one of Burgundy’s most historic wine estates, dating back to 1112, and is now being reimagined as a five-star hotel. Lamangata Luxury Surf Resort is a retreat on Costa Rica’s Osa Peninsula, offering six ocean-facing suites, an infinity pool, a teakwood yoga studio, an open-air massage room, and gourmet meals.

Horizon Media is named agency of record for GALLO, which produces wine, spirits, malt beverages and ready-to-drink offerings. The agency will develop consumer-led, data-informed strategies designed to build brand equity, drive relevancy and support continued growth across the company's diverse set of brands. The scope of work will tap into Horizon's Blu, a connected marketing intelligence platform, which uses AI-driven insights to translate real-time market signals into actionable audience segments. GALLO chose Horizon based on the agency's experience in highly regulated categories and its thoughtful approach to driving consistent, measurable results. "Horizon's independent model and commitment to financial integrity align closely with our expectations for a modernized collaboration,” said GALLO VP of integrated marketing and communications Amy Lund.

Integrity Public Relations, which works with clients in the data networking industry, is selected as PR agency of record by Tradewinds Networks, a company that provides secure, AI-enabled network and cybersecurity ecosystems, as well as battery energy storage systems. The agency will support communications for Tradewind’s portfolio of technologies, leveraging its research-driven communications approach and relationships with technology and trade media, analysts and industry influencers to help TNI increase visibility and strengthen its credibility. “Their deep experience in data networking, ability to clearly communicate complex technologies, and reputation among the editorial and influencer communities will help us strengthen our market presence and articulate the value we deliver to our customers,” said Tradewinds Networks CEO John Santoyo.