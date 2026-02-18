Oz Pearlman

Newsflash… Donald Trump has agreed to attend the White House Correspondents Association dinner on April 25.

The president is doing so to honor the nation’s 250th birthday and because of the incredible turnaround of the White House press corps.

These correspondents “now admit that I am truly one of the Greatest Presidents in the History of our Country, the G.O.A.T.,” Trump posted on Truth Social. He has lost it.

During his first term, Trump boycotted the dinner “because the press was extraordinarily bad to me, FAKE NEWS ALL.”

Trump expects his attendance at the dinner will make it the “GREATEST, HOTTEST, and MOST SPECTACULAR DINNER, OF ANY KIND.”

For its part, WHCA is happy that Trump accepted its invitation to attend the dinner, which celebrates the First Amendment. It’s doubtful that Trump will toast the First Amendment.

The president’s change of heart concerning going to the dinner probably stems from the fact that there won’t be a comedian there to roast him as Seth Meyers did at the 2011 dinner.

Trump though may be walking into a trap. Mentalist and mind-reader extraordinaire Oz Pearlman will headline the upcoming WHCA dinner.

Let’s hope he regales the audience with a reading of what’s on the president’s mind concerning the carnage in the Middle East and the mid-term elections.

The nation anxiously awaits Pearlman’s reading.

Hegseth fumbles the ball. Defense Department quarterback Pete Hegseth likened the Iranian war to a football game.

He said the Iranian offense has already run all of its scripted plays. “But now that the game has started and the [U.S. and Israeli] defensive blitz is on, [Iran doesn't] know what plays to call, let alone how to get in the huddle and call those plays," Hegseth said during a March 4 Pentagon briefing.

He scewed up the teams. The US and Israel teams are on the offense, unleashing twice the firepower that was used during the “shock and awe” days of the Iraqi war in 2003. The Iranians are down to their taxi squad.

Macho man Hegseth boasted that the Iranians “are toast, and they know it, or at least soon enough, they will know it.”

Instead of thoughts about breakfast, Hegseth needs to apologize for his crazed charge that the media are covering the deaths of American service people in Trump's war of choice to make the president look bad.

That's an insult to the memory of the fallen, their families and all who either serve or have served in the military. It also highlights what an unqualified hack Hegseth is.

Celebrating “Nevadaness?” RFPs are typically cut and dry and somewhat dreary affairs. That’s definitely not the case with the RFP gem put together by Travel Nevada for its search for a marketing communications partner.

The document spells out the essence of what makes people in the Silver State tick. Here are some highlights.

Nevadans are wild-at-heart. “We’re an unbridled free spirit, a spontaneous celebration of life, and a reminder that every day is an opportunity to live with passion and adventure. Like the pioneers, miners, cowboys and casino magnates who built our Nevada, we’re unafraid to chase our dreams, to take risks, to explore the unknown. So, as Nevadans, we’re all in, and we unapologetically inspire others to do the same.”

People living in Nevada don’t put on airs or pretend to be something they are not. “We keep our cards on the table, we don’t use five words where three will do, and we firmly believe jeans are always appropriate attire. In a world that is often overwhelming and chaotic, we’re a reminder of the value of life’s simpler things: a hot cup of coffee on a cold morning, a beautiful sunrise after a desert monsoon, a warm smile from across the table.”

They are an independent lot. “Nevadans have always been guided by an internal compass, charting their own path through life—one oriented by the values of freedom and autonomy, self-reliance and individuality. We aren’t swayed by outside opinions. We know what’s right for us and we let others do their own thing. In thinking for ourselves we inspire others to do the same. We hold our own, but we’re here to help others when they need it, too.”

Good luck to the lucky firm or firms that wind up working for the offbeat bunch at Travel Nevada who claim to be “a bit different, a bit unusual, but in the best way.”