Humza Vanderman

Longacre Square Partners has named Humza Vanderman partner and head of its London outpost as the financial communications firm expands into Europe.

Vanderman has more than 20 years of experience, counseling clients on high-stakes matters including cross-border M&As, go-private deals, IPOs, restructurings and corporate carve-outs.

He also managed reputation-building campaigns, crisis situations, cyber breaches, litigation and regulatory issues.

Vanderman held top jobs at DGA Global, where he was part of the initial group of partners to launch the business, and FGS Global (f/k/a Finsbury Glover Hering), where he spent more than 10 years in London and Singapore.

Dan Zacchei, Longacre managing partner, called Vanderman ”a proven business builder and leader who we know can successfully spearhead our growth plans for the region.”