Emily Olson

Alcoa has named Emily Olson, who has more than 20 years of experience working in capital-intensive industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia, EVP & chief external affairs officer, effective April 6.

Olson joins Alcoa from Vale Bale Metals, where she served as chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, leading an integrated global team spanning government relations, communications, sustainability and licensing.

Prior to Vale, Olson served as VP-global strategic relations at Freeport-McMoRan, where she led the integration of government affairs, communications and community affairs, and advised the CEO and board on country-level geopolitical risks.

She spent nearly 15 years at BP plc in progressively senior government affairs and business leadership roles across Washington, D.C., Houston and London.

As senior VP for Europe and Russia, she led BP's geopolitical risk management across 15 countries and directed government affairs strategy spanning Brussels, Moscow, Berlin and the Caspian region.

“Emily is a proven leader with deep experience navigating complex, highly regulated environments and building trusted relationships with governments, communities and stakeholders,” said Alcoa CEO William Oplinger.

The Pittsburgh-based aluminum company chalked up $12.8B in 2025 revenues and earned $1.2B.