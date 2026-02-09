Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer is helping the Embassy of Uzbekistan's efforts to attract increased trade and investment in Central Asia’s most populous country.

Hired on Feb. 13, A&P is preparing a report due mid-March to show how the investment climate in Uzbekistan has improved during the past decade.

A&P is charging a special fee of $70K for the report, a discount from the firm’s commercial rates.

Thomas Shannon, A&P’s international policy advisor, is working on the Uzbekistan project. Earlier, he held the No. 3 post (under secretary of state for Political Affairs) at the State Dept. He helped manage US relations with the Russian Federation.

The US signed a pact with Uzbekistan on Feb. 18, which gives it better access to its reserves of gold, uranium and copper, along with critical minerals such as lithium and tungsten.

President Trump is working to boost US influence in Central Asia’s five former Soviet republics to counter Russian and Chinese clout in the region.

Uzbekistan president Shavkat Mirziyoyev attended the inaugural meeting of Trump’s Board of Peace that was held in DC last month.