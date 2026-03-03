Sally Susman

FGS Global adds former Pfizer EVP and chief corporate affairs officer Sally Susman to its global executive board as an independent member, effective April 1. Over her 18 years with Pfizer, Susman led stakeholder engagement for many of the company’s most transformational advancements, including groundbreaking strategic initiatives, leadership changes, transactions and the communications strategy for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. She previously held senior positions at The Estée Lauder Companies and American Express. “Sally is a leader of exceptional integrity and vision who understands the converging forces shaping reputations today,” said Homayoun Hatami, a senior partner at McKinsey & Company, who has served as independent chair of the board since April 2025. “Her perspective will be invaluable as we continue to cement FGS’ position as the trusted partner to leaders navigating a complex world.”

Kim Baffi

Codeword brings on Kim Baffi, who was previously Salesforce VP and creative director, as executive creative director. At Salesforce, Baffi led brand strategy, creative development and execution for integrated campaigns, events and global partnerships. She also helped integrate AI into the brand’s workflow through such campaigns as “Ask More of AI.” Before joining Salesforce in 2020, Baffi was EVP, executive creative director at BBDO, representing the creative department on the agency’s executive leadership team. She has also held senior creative posts at R/GA, Facebook, 72andSunny and AKQA. At Codeword, Baffi will oversee the entire creative department. “She’s a true hybrid, who blurs the lines between client and agency environments. Between strategy and execution. Between brand and performance. And between AI innovation and human creativity,” said Codeword co-founder Kyle Monson.

Bridget Perry

Amperity, an AI-powered customer data cloud, appoints Bridget Perry as CMO. Perry was most recently CMO at Most recently, Perry served as CMO at influencer marketing and social media company Later. She was previously CMO at SaaS business Contentful and has held senior marketing posts at Adobe and Microsoft. In her new position, Perry will oversee global marketing strategy, brand, communications, and growth, with a focus on strengthening Amperity’s category leadership and accelerating enterprise expansion across retail, travel, hospitality, financial services, and other data-intensive industries. “Bridget has led marketing teams through real platform shifts, not incremental change,” said Amperity CEO Tony Owens. “She knows what it takes to build credibility in a market and scale it globally.”