Kristi Noem

Donald Trump has promoted Homeland Secretary chief Dress-Up Kristi Noem. He couldn't just fire her. That’s because he can’t admit that he made a huge mistake when he appointed the former South Dakota governor and fellow narcissist to the top DHS job.

This week Noem shot herself in the foot. In her disastrous March 3 testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee, she wouldn’t retract her statements calling the murdered Renee Good and Alex Pretti “domestic terrorists.” She blamed conflicting reports from federal agents on the ground during a chaotic situation for making the terrorist call.

But time has since past. Multiple videos of the shootings show that neither Good nor Pretti posted threats to the feds. Yet Kristi couldn’t admit that reality.

Trump made up a job for Noem: "Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas." Spare us.

In that capacity, Noem won’t be starring in a $220M TV campaign, which rankled Trump, urging undocumented people to self-deport and then return legally to the US. If you believe that line, there’s a bridge in Brooklyn that I would like to sell to you.

The biggest loser in Noem’s fall from grace is the company that supplies her outfits.

Who’s next to get the boot? AG Pam Bondi has the inside track for botching the release of the Epstein Files. She has her own big testimony before the House Oversight Committee coming up. Bondi better ace it.

A friendly tip for the White House webmaster: Kill the executive orders that were posted on the site last June about the “obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear capacity.

Team Trump gives taking out Iran’s nuke capacity as one of the many reasons why the US is currently turning it into rubble.

The June EOs are now “inoperative.” Richard Nixon’s press secretary Ron Ziegler used that term about false Watergate statement that he made.

One EO has the catchy headline: “Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Have Been Obliterated and Suggestions Otherwise are Fake News.”

The other has this quote from Tulsi Gabbard, national intelligence director: “Iran’s nuclear facilities have been destroyed. If the Iranians chose to rebuild, they would have to rebuild all three facilities (Natanz, Fordow, Esfahan) entirely, which would likely take years to do.”

So much for talk about Iran posing an imminent threat to the US.

The jury is in. Americans hate Trump’s plan to construct a garish ballroom that would serve as a monument to himself.

Almost all (97 percent) of the 35K public comments submitted to the National Capital Planning Committee hate the project, according to a review by the Washington Post.

Here is a recurring theme: “The very idea that Donald Trump wants to tear down a wing of the White House, the People’s House, is an appalling idea. He is a tenant, not an owner. Therefore, he has no right to make such an egregious change to the White House.”

It’s good to see that Americans care about national treasures such as the White House.