Scout Lab, which works with clients in the human and planetary health sectors, is named communications agency for TrustedHousesitters, a home and pet-sitting community. Scout Lab will lead consumer press, brand positioning and media strategy for TrustedHousesitter to help it grow awareness of its travel model built on trust, community, and care. With a community of 280,000 people, TrustedHousesitters lets users stay for free in someone’s house while petsitting. "Scout Lab brings a proactive, high-energy approach that aligns perfectly with our ambition for the next stage of growth,” said TrustedHousesitters CMO Emily Grossman. Their ability to pair creative storytelling with measurable outcomes is exactly what we were looking for in a communications partner.”

Magrino is named by BSH, the home appliances arm of Germany’s Bosch Group, as its public relations agency of record for “Region North America.” Magrino will provide strategic counsel, narrative development, press outreach, news bureau, executive communications, crisis, trade show/event media relations support and executive social media visibility/strategy, combined with strategic support for influencer and content creator management. The agency’s coverage across BSH’s portfolio will encompass its wide range of product categories: Cooking & Baking; dishwashers; built-in coffee, refrigeration and wine storage; washers and dryers; small appliances and more. One of the world’s leading home appliance manufacturers, BSH operates in more than 50 countries, with manufacturing facilities spanning multiple continents.

Refuel Agency is selected as marketing partner for FY2025-26 and beyond by Veterans Florida, a state-created organization that connects transitioning servicemembers, veterans and spouses with career opportunities and entrepreneurship resources. The agency will provide comprehensive services including strategic planning, digital and traditional media buying, social media management, content creation, website optimization and brand development for Veterans Florida's programs. The partnership leans into Refuel Agency's experience in military audience marketing to include supporting the state's veteran services, workforce development, and SkillBridge initiatives across Florida's 1.5 million-strong veteran population. "With 200,000 servicemembers separating or retiring from the military each year, we needed a firm with experience and a track record of results to hit the ground running,” said Veterans Florida executive director Joe Marino.