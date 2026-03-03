Allie Raffa

Seven Letter, a bipartisan strategic communications firm with offices in Washington, Boston, New York, Los Angeles and Huntsville, hires Allie Raffa as a senior director. Raffa was most recently White House correspondent for NBC News, reporting on national and international affairs across the network's multiple platforms. Prior to that, she covered Capitol Hill for NBC News. She has also served as a general assignment reporter at KNSD – NBC 7 San Diego and spent six years in a range of on- and off-air roles at Fox News Channel. Raffa will work out of Seven Letter's Washington, D.C. office. “Her instincts are sharp, her network is deep, and our clients will benefit greatly from both,” said Seven Letter founding partner and CEO Erik Smith.

Jeff Zanelli

Points of Light, an organization founded by President George H.W. Bush that is dedicated to volunteer service, names Jeff Zanelli as CMO. Zanelli was most recently CMO at the National Forest Foundation, where he drove multichannel marketing, thought leadership and direct-response strategy. He also served as director of marketing and outreach, North America at the Nature Conservancy, where he led marketing and communications efforts, managing a team of more than 125 professionals. At Points of Light, Zanelli will lead the organization’s strategy to advance brand growth, deepen audience engagement, and elevate storytelling. “Jeff is a strategic, creative leader who understands how to build brands that inspire people to take action,” said president and CEO Jennifer Sirangelo.

Nora Shepard

Frontieras North America, an energy and environmental technology company appoints Nora Shepard as VP of communications. Shepard joins the company from Walker Sands, where she served as director of growth, leading enterprise new business strategy and operational alignment across sales, marketing and service teams. She was previously a founding member and director of business development at SimplyBe.Agency. In her new role, she will oversee corporate communications, investor messaging, brand strategy, and executive positioning. “Nora brings the strategic discipline to ensure our technology, execution roadmap, and capital strategy are communicated with clarity and credibility,” said Frontieras North America CEO and co-founder Matthew McKean. “Her leadership directly supports long-term shareholder value.”