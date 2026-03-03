The Workforce Board of Lehigh Valley seeks a firm to run a campaign to highlight the healthcare career opportunities that are available in the two-county region of eastern Pennsylvania.
PA's Lehigh Valley Touts Healthcare Jobs
Fri., Mar. 6, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
|
