Praytell is selected as U.S. PR agency of record for Burger King. The agency will lead earned media and influencer relations, including major menu introductions, seasonal initiatives, partnerships and corporate storytelling. It will also help identify culturally informed storylines that reinforce the brand’s positioning and strengthen its connection with guests. In addition, Mojo Supermarket has been named Burger King’s social agency of record, leading its U.S. social strategy and creative, including community engagement and cultural activations. Together, Praytell and Mojo Supermarket will partner with the broader Burger King agency teams to ensure ideas are conceived with cultural impact in mind, brought to life through social, and amplified through earned engagement. “As we elevate the Burger King brand our integrated agency team has been completed with these great new additions,” said Burger King U.S. CMO Joel Yashinsky.

P-22 Agency is appointed PR agency of record for Explora, a family-owned, certified B Corporation offering immersive journeys across seven luxury lodges in Chile, Peru, Bolivia, and Argentina. The agency is leading strategic communications and media relations across the U.S., UK and Australia for the company, strengthening its position as a global leader in exploration throughout South America. P-22 will also drive brand visibility ahead of two lodge openings—Explora El Calafate in Argentina and Explora Torres del Paine Conservation Reserve in Chile—both set to debut in December 2026. “In an increasingly digital, accelerated, and always-on world, there is a growing desire to disconnect from the noise and reconnect with what feels real—experiences that are immersive, intentional, and singular by design,” says Ty Bentsen, P-22 Agency Founder and CEO Ty Bentsen.

GV Public Relations is named public relations agency of record for The Whitney Hotel in Boston; The Rittenhouse Hotel in Philadelphia; and Juniper Preserve, Golf & Wellness Resort in Bend, OR. GVPR will lead the properties’ overarching media relations strategies and create campaigns and narratives to help amplify their messaging on a national level. The 65-room Whitney Hotel is a AAA Four Diamond and two MICHELIN Key property in Boston’s Beacon Hill neighborhood. The Rittenhouse Hotel has 118 guest rooms and suites in addition to The Rittenhouse Spa & Club, with more than 12,000 square feet of event space. Juniper Preserve, Golf & Wellness Resort, a wellness-driven property located in the juniper forest of Central Oregon, has two championship golf courses.