Hunterdon County, New Jersey, is looking for an agency that can improve the visibility of the county’s tourism brand by providing digital as well as traditional marketing and public relations services.
Hunterdon County, NJ Issues Tourism Marketing RFP
Fri., Mar. 6, 2026
By Jon Gingerich
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Secondary Categories: Artificial intelligence, Branding, Digital PR, Earned Media, Economic Development, Travel PR
