In a professional landscape where relationships often determine opportunity, networking has long been treated as a necessary but uncomfortable ritual. On the PR’s Top Pros Talk podcast, Doug Simon, CEO of D S Simon Media, welcomed back Monique Kelley, Associate Professor of the Practice at Boston University’s College of Communication, to discuss her book Redefining Networking: How to Lead with Your Unique Value and why she believes it’s time to rethink what networking really means. Over the past three and a half years, she has built her consultancy largely through relationships she invested in. “You invest in the relationships throughout, and you don't really expect anything in return.”

With the U.S. Department of Labor estimating that 80% of jobs are found through connections, Monique argues that passive applications are no longer enough. The modern professional, she says, must think more intentionally about how value is created and shared. Her framework begins with identifying value. “The first step is really identifying that value and looking at it as skill sets. So, where is your sweet spot?” For communications professionals in particular, she notes, it can be easier to promote others than to articulate one’s own strengths. Clarity about what makes you “light up” makes it easier to define what you bring to the table.

That leads to step two: finding the right audience. Monique’s career journey illustrates a powerful lesson about discovering your strengths and uncovering where you can add the most value. She began her career in media relations simply because she enjoyed it, embracing the challenge of pitching and handling rejection. By leaning into challenges and exploring different roles, communicators can identify their “white space”, areas where their contributions are most valued. The third step is communicating that value in different ways. For Monique, that centers on storytelling. When she began highlighting internal communications and executive storytelling projects online, new opportunities followed. “They all said, I saw this on LinkedIn. Can you do this?” Beyond tactics, Monique addresses a deeper concern: what if you weren’t born into a strong professional network? “You don't need to start with knowing people. You just have to start, as I say, earning your keep and adding value.”

From conversations with guest speakers to coffee meetings today, her approach remains consistent: contribute where possible and act as a connector. In today’s hybrid work environment, intentionality matters more than ever. Showing up, whether virtually or in person, remains a differentiator. Monique’s approach is inclusive, showing that anyone can cultivate meaningful connections by “earning their keep.” In a world where hybrid work and changing professional landscapes make relationship-building more challenging, her insights offer a practical, thoughtful roadmap.

