The Williams Group is providing strategic counsel, tactical planning and government relations work for war-torn Sudan.

More than 13M people have been displaced in Sudan since April 2023 when fighting broke out between its army and the Rapid Support Forces rebel group that is backed by the United Arab Emirates.

Following the February Board of Peace session in Washington, Massad Boulos, who is president Trump’s advisor on Arab & African Affairs, announced that both warring sides gave preliminary approval to a $1.5B package to end the Sudanese conflict.

TWG’s one-year contract with Sudan calls for a $60K monthly retainer.

Michael Williams, who was managing director of Credit Suisse’s public policy for Americas unit, handles the work. He also served as special assistant for legislative affairs during the Clinton administration.

Ja’Ron Smith, a former special assistant in the Trump White House, consults on the Sudan effort.