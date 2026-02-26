Ruder Finn launches rf.Voices, an integrated influence offering that brings together AI-powered influencer marketing, customer advocacy and paid amplification under one measurable framework. The new offering brings together the expertise of Ruder Finn’s Digital Integration Group and the experience of Big Sky Communications’ customer advocacy team. (Ruder Finn acquired Big Sky in 2025.) The capabilities of rf.Voices include audience intelligence (AI-powered data synthesis, audience modeling and custom persona development); influence mapping (Influencer and advocate identification); precision amplification (targeting and paid activations to extend reach of influencers and advocates); and risk Intelligence (monitoring, vetting and compliance frameworks). “Too often, influence programs are measured after the fact,” said Ruder SVP, social & influencer strategy Sara Record. “rf.Voices starts earlier, using AI-powered predictive audience modeling to inform who we activate before any experiences or content go live, and how we define success from day one.”

The Pollack Group is accepting applications through March 31 for The Big Red Grant, a $40,000 pro bono strategic PR and marketing engagement program awarded to a nonprofit organization ready for growth. The recipient will receive a customized strategic communications program tailored to its growth objectives. Services provided may include: strategic brand positioning and narrative development; earned media outreach and thought leadership strategy; and messaging refinement to support fundraising and donor engagement. Applicants should share their mission, current growth challenges and what success would look like for them one year from now, as well as outlining how strategic communications support could accelerate their impact. The selected nonprofit will be announced in early April 2026.

D S Simon Media releases a report that says almost seven in ten producers (68 percent) are more interested in airing a story when they know it has been optimized for AI. The D S Simon Media 2026 TV News Producers Report: AI and the Newsroom surveyed producers and reporters at local TV news stations nationwide and found that Generative Engine Optimization, the strategy of aligning earned media with AI search so brands are surfaced and cited in generative answers, is a must-have for many of them. Other key takeaways from the report: More than a third (37 percent) of producers are already actively using AI tools to identify potential stories to cover and 60 percent are optimizing online content to be discovered through AI search results. “The reality is clear: producers are stretched thin, and a growing number are turning to AI for efficiency," said D S Simon Media CEO Doug Simon. "Content that demonstrates AI optimization stands out in an increasingly competitive landscape."