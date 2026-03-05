Nicholas Mammano

Nick Mammano, who was president/CEO of the New Jersey Sports and Exposition Authority, has rejoined Mercury Public Affairs as a managing director in its Saddle Brook office.

He exited Mercury in 2023 as senior VP to take on the hief of staff slot at NJSEA. Mammano became CEO in 2025 at the operation that oversees the MetLife Sports Complex. That entity is home to MetLife Stadium, American Dream and the Meadowlands Racetrack. He also prepared the site to host the eight FIFA World Cup 2026 matches, including the World Cup Final.

Mammano also was chief of staff to Jersey state Sen. Joseph Lagana for more than eight years across both houses of the New Jersey Legislature.

Mercury partner Michael Soliman said he’s seen firsthand how Mammano’s strong work ethic and extensive knowledge of state and local politics deliver results for clients.

“Nick’s experience and perspective leading a key New Jersey organization with international visibility will be a strong addition to our team," he added.

Omnicom owns Mercury.