Mark Penn

Stagwell’s Q4 revenues grew two percent to $807M while adjusted EBITDA rose three percent to $129M.

CEO Mark Penn said the firm used 2025 to increase its “strategic pivot toward AI applications and services, building a powerful foundation for 2026.”

He sees plenty of opportunity to capitalize on “an industry distracted by restructurings and mergers, and bolster our position as a winner in the age of AI.”

Penn told investors during the earnings calls that Stagwell increased its stock buyback program by $350M, “not based as others are on managing chaos, but as part of a plan for accelerated organic growth as we take market share, expand in advocacy and sports markets, and deploy advanced AI applications.”

For the current year, he expects approximately 10 percent net revenue growth “principally organic in nature as political increases, new business rises, AI products come to market, and we focus on client retention.”

Stagwell is the parent of SKDK, Sloane & Co., Allison and Hunter.