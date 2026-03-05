Fred Hickman III

Imre names Fred Hickman III EVP, group account lead. Hickman joins Imre from Klick, an agency that works with life sciences companies, where he was SVP, group account director. He has also held leadership posts at 21GRAMS, Grey Group and DraftFcb Healthcare. He has has led brand strategy and market development initiatives across sectors including rare disease, pediatrics, dermatology, ophthalmology, autoimmune, neurological and medical devices. At Imre, Hickman will head up the agency’s account services department. “He understands Account Services as the connective tissue of an agency—championing great work, strengthening client relationships, and driving delivery excellence, as both the translator of the client challenge, and as the final connection upon delivery of a deliverable,” said Imre CEO Nadine Lafond.

Julian McBride

Residence, a global network of creative companies, brings on Julian McBride as head of communications, a newly created role. McBride was previously at Accenture, where he most recently served as global media relations & communications lead for strategic initiatives. Before working at Accenture, he was head of PR & communication at Droga5. At Residence, McBride will work with the company’s creative leadership to ensure its narrative reflects the work, people and cultures of its companies worldwide. “Julian understands both the creative industry and what it takes to strategically communicate our story at scale,” said Residence co-founder and chief creative officer Orion Tait. “He's the right person to help us articulate what we're actually building.”

(L-R) Bianca Boucault, Maria Amelia Costa, Patricia Zylberman

Sherlock Communications, which has offices in Bogotå, Buenos Aires, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Santiago, appoints Bianca Boucault, Maria Amelia Costa and Patricia Zylberman as managing directors. All three have been with Sherlock since 2018. They will assume a joint role under a shared leadership model as part of the Group Management Board of the agency, working across its operations while developing further growth strategies. “Bianca, Maria Amelia and Patricia each bring considerable regional experience, award-winning expertise and a core understanding of our work and clients’ needs, and this shared leadership model strengthens the agency as we continue to grow,” said Sherlock Communications co-founder and managing partner Alasdair Townsend.