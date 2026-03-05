Will Stevens

DCI Group has hired Will Stevens, who has more than 20 years of State Dept. experience, to bolster its international practice.

Stevens has handled global crisis management and strategic messaging in sub-Saharan Africa, Russia and the Middle East, where he served as senior policymaker, a frontline spokesperson and advisor to top US officials. He headed US missions in Lagos and Cape Town, gaining a "on-the-ground" mastery of complex markets and regional risks.

The State Dept. awarded Stevens its highest pubic diplomacy honor—the Edward R. Murrow Award—for countering disinformation and managing communications during the 2014 Ukraine crisis.

Most recently, as deputy assistant secretary of state, Stevens drove US policy, coordinated the overhaul of foreign assistance, supported US companies and led State Department engagement with Congress on Africa policy.

DCI managing partner Justin Peterson said “having a career diplomat of Will’s character and experience adds tremendous value to our international clients seeking to build impactful relationships here in the US and also support our US-based clients to succeed globally.”