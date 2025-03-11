Andrea Carrothers

Talking about food and nutrition today can feel like walking into a political firestorm. Nowhere was that more evident than in the rollout of the 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. Within minutes of the release, headlines and social posts offered wildly different takes: from “finally, common sense” to “science has turned on its head.”

For communicators, this moment underscores a fundamental shift: Public message reception depends less on the message itself and more on the level of trust in the messenger. In a crowded, fast-moving media environment, audiences filter content through credibility first. That reality is reshaping how health information is received, interpreted and acted upon, and it informs best practices for how to communicate effectively.

A case study in public perception

The new Dietary Guidelines are a case study in how process, tone and framing can reinforce—or fracture—public trust.

Every new set of Guidelines generates discussion, and for good reasons. The Guidelines shape the national food environment through their influence on federal feeding programs, labeling priorities and regulatory initiatives. In January 2026, the reaction was more polarized and more political than ever.

This partly stemmed from the process. Rather than anchoring the Guidelines in the official independent committee’s scientific report, the administration relied on its own literature review for select topics. That review was developed quickly, with limited transparency about decision-making and no opportunity for public comment or debate. When the path from evidence to policy is unclear, stakeholders question not only the conclusions but the integrity of the process itself.

Tone also played a role. Unlike previous editions of the Guidelines, which were written for health professionals and emphasized neutral, technical, science-based framing, this version is directly targeted to consumers. The rollout incorporated more overtly provocative, simplified language designed for broad public appeal. References to “real” food, the replacement of MyPlate with an intentionally inverted New Food Pyramid graphic, and strong rhetoric around “highly processed” foods created memorable soundbites and strong reactions from health professionals accustomed to more measured, technical guidance. When nutrition policy adopts values-laden or politically charged language, it can amplify divides rather than clarify recommendations.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Mar. '26 Food & Beverage PR Magazine



Trust is imperative—and personal

The reality is that most consumers will not read the full Dietary Guidelines—or any lengthy health policy document. They’ll watch short-form videos, scan headlines or ask a friend for their opinion. And in each of those moments, what they’re really judging is whether they trust the person delivering the message.

So, how can health and nutrition communicators build trust in a divided environment?

Trust isn’t built by asserting authority or rattling off statistics, facts or credentials. It’s built through tone, transparency and respect for the audience. Here are three strategies that can help.

Lower the temperature. Not every question is a criticism. Pushback may reflect thoughtful critique, lived experience or a legitimate scientific debate. Communicators who acknowledge shared goals such as improving health and feeding families will create space for dialogue rather than defensiveness.

Meet people where they are. Food decisions are driven by budget constraints, demanding schedules, cultural traditions, health needs, dietary preferences and access. When communicators overlook these realities, they widen the trust gap. Practical, empathetic framing signals that guidance is meant to support real lives—not judge or shame them.

Focus on durable principles. Media coverage often magnifies what amounts to dietary minutiae—such as debates over individual ingredients or additives—while losing sight of the bigger picture and what truly affects diet quality. Communicators can counter this by reinforcing consistent, evidence-based eating patterns built on balance, variety, nutrient density and accessibility. Emphasizing what remains steady, rather than what shifts at the margins, creates continuity and builds trust.

The bottom line

The latest Dietary Guidelines illustrate a broader communications lesson: In a polarized environment, how information is framed and delivered can matter as much as—if not more than—the science itself.

In an era of instant reactions and amplified controversy, credibility is earned through transparency, empathy and consistency. For communicators, trust can’t be assumed—it must be built intentionally. And when it is, science has a far better chance of being heard, understood and applied in ways that truly improve public health.

***

Andrea Carrothers, MS, RD, is Senior Vice President and Group Lead at FoodMinds, a division of Padilla. FoodMinds specializes in creating high-impact communications strategies for health and wellness-focused brands, commodities and companies.