Ireland’s Arts Council is looking for a firm to handle its $250K marketing and communication services budget for Culture Night, which is slated for Sept. 18.
Ireland Seeks PR for Culture Night
Tue., Mar. 10, 2026
By Kevin McCauley
|
Main Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
Secondary Categories: Arts & Culture, Awards & Events, Branding, Digital PR, Earned Media, Entertainment PR, Influencer Marketing, Marketing Communications, Media Relations, PR Events, Social Media
