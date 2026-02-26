Public Inc., a social impact agency based in Toronto and New York, acquires Rocket Social Impact, an advisory firm that works with nonprofit and corporate social impact organizations. Rocket will continue operating under its existing brand in the near term, with a phased integration over the coming months. There will be no disruption to client teams, contracts or workflows. Rocket president Melanie Newell will become president of Public U.S., leading the combined U.S. team. Rocket founder Rich Maiore will transition out of the business following the acquisition. The acquisition is intended to strengthen and expand Public’s U.S. footprint and deepen its ability to deliver integrated strategy and execution to purpose-driven clients across North America. “Rocket brings disciplined, implementation-driven strategy, and combined with our nearly two decades of strategy, creative and communications expertise, we can continue to drive impact forward for North American clients,” said Public Inc. CEO Phil Haid.

Ruder Finn launches “What’s Next: The Ruder Finn Podcast,” a new platform hosted by CEO Kathy Bloomgarden. The podcast will focus on how communication and marketing leaders are helping guide the ways in which organizations and people understand, navigate and adapt to technological and cultural disruption. Each episode features industry voices, tech innovators, healthcare pioneers and more. The first three episodes are now available on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube. Episodes will release monthly with future topics including the impact of AI on brand communications, growth-oriented innovation, the future of audience engagement in an AI-powered world. “As AI and automation accelerate change, communications leaders have a responsibility to help organizations move forward with clarity and optimism,” said Bloomgarden. “This podcast is about asking better questions and shaping what comes next together.”

Crowe PR, a San Diego-headquartered agency with a second office in New York City, joins United Partners Network, a network of independent PR agencies with members across more than 65 markets worldwide. As UPN’s partner in the United States, Crowe PR gains visibility as well as access to its international roster of agencies, a move that will enable the firm to support more clients beyond the U.S. market. For other UPN agencies, the collaboration provides them with an experienced U.S. team capable of executing complex communications strategies. “Crowe PR combines award-winning expertise with a strong entrepreneurial mindset and deep sector knowledge,” said United Partners Network founder and CEO Maria Gergova-Bengtsson. “Together, we are expanding our ability to support clients who need trusted, senior teams on the ground in the US, while benefiting from seamless international collaboration.”