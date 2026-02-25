Velocitas, a Miami-based agency, picks up US AOR dutiesfor Flam, a deep-tech startup pioneering AI-native content. Velocitas will lead Flam’s media strategy, thought leadership initiatives, brand amplifications and national communications efforts. The focus of the agency’s efforts will be on building visibility for Flam’s work in AI-native content creation and next-generation brand engagement. Flam’s AI-powered platform enables brands to create and publish app-free, interactive mixed reality experiences. “We needed a communications partner who understands innovation, speed and scale. Velocitas brings the strategic insight and execution strength to help tell our story at the right level and at the right time,” said Flam CEO Karthik Raman.

Broadhead is named the first agency of record for Stoughton Trailers, currently the fifth-largest manufacturer of semi-truck trailers in North America. The agency is tasked with modernizing the brand to reflect its evolution from a family-owned Midwestern business into a multi-billion-dollar company. The Wisconsin-based company designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of semitrailers, as well as intermodal containers and chassis, agricultural trailers, and other specialty transportation equipment. “Broadhead’s unique experience within our industry made them a standout choice as an agency partner,” said Stoughton Trailers chief strategy officer Sue Vanderbilt. “They understand our business and have the capabilities to help us modernize and achieve our biggest goals.” Broadhead has worked with such transportation client as Thermo King, Daimler Truck, Freightliner, and Norfolk Southern.

Laura Davidson Public Relations, a New York-based travel PR firm with staff in Los Angeles, Miami and Chicago, is appointed public relations agency of record for Anthology of Athens, an 18-room boutique hotel in Athens, Greece. The agency will be handling all North American media relations and influencer programming for the property. Opened in 2025 and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World, Anthology of Athens has views overlooking the Acropolis and surrounding ancient temples.