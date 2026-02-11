Canada's DC embassy has hired Cogent Strategies to assess the US social media landscape and provide data-driven and actionable recommendations about the best ways to reach targeted audiences to advance its advocacy objectives.

It manages 68 social media accounts across Facebook, X, Instagram and Linkedln to support its public diplomacy and strategic communications initiatives.

Cogent will map how US government officials, policymakers, journalists and media outlets, think tanks, academics, policy influencers, investors, trade associations and companies across both national and subnational levels consume information online.

It will develop a platform prioritization framework geared to the relative value of each outlet for reach, influence and audience alignment.

That framework will recommend what platform to focus on for messaging, and which should be scaled back or dropped.

Cogent also will offer direction on content themes, tone, design and format to optimize engagement across prioritized platforms.

The firm is to get a $25K fee for the social audit.

Congent has Will Bohlen (managing director), Ben Fischbein (senior VP-digital & research) and Maddie Wray (associate) handing the Embassy effort.